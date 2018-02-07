CLEVELAND – Federal authorities have arrested a man who allegedly planned a terrorist-style attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

The FBI said Demetrius Nathaniel Pitts -- aka Abdur Raheem Rafeeq -- was taken into custody Sunday around 10 a.m.

Last week, he allegedly told an undercover agent: "I did tell myself that their holiday is coming up. The Fourth of July. Independence Day. What would hit them in the core? Blow up. Have a bomb. Blow up at the Fourth of July parade."

Authorities say Pitts talked about hitting targets like St. John's Cathedral and giving remote control cars packed with explosives to the children of military members.

On Sunday during his final meeting with the undercover agent, authorities say Pitts expressed allegiance to Al-Qaeda and discussed his desire to kill military personnel and their families. He also allegedly wanted to conduct a future attack in Philadelphia, a place he previously lived.

The FBI in Cincinnati began investigating Pitts in 2017 after concerns arose amid his alleged statements of violent intentions. In May, he relocated to the Cleveland area where the local FBI office picked up the investigation.

Authorities called some of his Facebook posts “disturbing” with comments urging other Muslims to learn how to shoot guns and throw hand grenades.

Pitts, who has an extensive criminal history, is a United States citizen.

Topics like hatred for the military. Wanting to chop off heads and hands and disposing of bodies.

