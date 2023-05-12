Security guard at Allure Gentleman's Club grazed by bullet, shot at by man breaking into vehicles: Atlanta Police

Investigators believe the security guard was shot at when he confronted a man in a parking lot off Alco Street, not far from the club.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a security guard was grazed by a bullet near Allure Gentleman's Club Thursday night.

At around 11:44 p.m., officers were called to the club off Cheshire Bridge for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a security guard grazed by a bullet.

Police said he was alert and refused medical treatment.

The security guard told police the man was breaking into vehicles in the parking lot. When the security guard encountered the man, he shot at him while leaving the parking lot, according to a release.