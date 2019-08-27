DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials say crews were forced to fight a major blaze from outside due to "cluttered conditions" inside a DeKalb County home on Tuesday.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue's squad 20 responded around noon to a house fire on Covington Highway. Using the department's newest equipment, the firefighters immediately started an exterior fight on the flames as they were already breaking through the roofline. A second engine arrived to help with providing a water supply.

However, officials said that cluttered conditions inside the home prevented firefighters from being able to make a safe entry. Instead, they had to go into "defensive mode" from the outside.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, clutter - or sometimes hoarding - in homes can pose a major risk to firefighters because items may obstruct exits, fall on responders or lead to "excessive fire loading" that can cause a collapse.

The same clutter can also pose a hazard to those trying to escape the fire and hinders the search for victims.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and, fortunately, no one was reported injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

