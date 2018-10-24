NEW YORK — The Time Warner Center in New York, which houses CNN, was evacuated Wednesday morning because of a suspicious package.

11Alive has reached out to Atlanta officials and found that while there are no reported threats at CNN Center in Atlanta, local officers are remaining vigilant.

CNN released a message from company president Jeff Zucker at 11:40 a.m., that said, in part, "Our NY Bureau remains evacuated, with the NYPD on the scene. In Atlanta, at the CNN Center, a facility that is open to the public, we are putting up magnetometers at the entrances to the building. We remain vigilant regarding security concerns across all of our global locations."

Officials with the Carter Center in Atlanta said they are on alert, but they have "nothing to report."

NBC reports that the suspicious package is similar to the ones sent to the homes of the Clintons and Obamas.

The Secret Service is investigating two suspicious packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama that were intercepted by law enforcement officials.

The package addressed to Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state, was sent to her home in Westchester County, New York, and discovered late Tuesday night. The package sent to former President Obama was sent to Washington, and intercepted Wednesday morning.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2018 WXIA