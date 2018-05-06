MARIETTA, GA -- Cobb County officials could close ten park and recreation facilities due to a budget crunch the county has to figure out next month. The ten facilities include pools, playgrounds, tennis centers and more.

The South Cobb Aquatic Center is one of them.

The indoor county pool serves 30,000 to 40,000 people per year and it costs taxpayers more than a half million dollars annually.

“It would be a shame if we lost a facility like this. Because as you can see, our young people use it a whole lot,” said Kristin Hylton, who was taking her son and friends to the facility to celebrate his birthday.

But it could close as Cobb County officials grapple with a budget deficit – a $30 to $55 million shortfall, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt. Closing ten park facilities could close that gap by only about $3.4 million.

Lost Mountain Park is also on this possible chopping block including its tennis center and newly rebuilt children’s playground. Closing them would save the county about $600,000.

“I would hate to see it go,” said Casey McConnell, a mother who says she visits Lost Mountain Park regularly with her children. “I get it. They’re trying to cut back where and when they can, but it would really be a disappointment to lose a place like this that we’ve taken advantage of since we’ve lived on this side of town.”

Water sprays in front of a Cobb County logo at the South Cobb Aquatics Center

One park that won’t close will be SunTrust Park, privately owned by the Atlanta Braves. Although, Cobb County taxpayers are helping to finance the stadium’s debt which annually costs more than twice what all the shuttered parks would save.

“We love having the Braves. But it’s a shame the residents may lose some of the things like this (playground),” McConnell said.

One option is to not close down recreation facilities, and raise property taxes instead.

“I’m not sure what that would total per year but I’m willing to pay a little bit more in taxes to keep the parks open,” said Calvin Platt, a father who was visiting Lost Mountain Park’s playground with his son.

“I feel like this is part of what you pay taxes for. And not just for me, but for our kids,” McConnell said.

Cobb County officials will decide in late July how to handle the deficit. Solutions could include a combination of tax increases and cuts to parks and libraries, as well as other county services.

© 2018 WXIA