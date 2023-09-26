Cobb County 911 center launches Logan's List | What to know

The center launched this database Monday and has already seen several people sign up

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County 911 center launched a new resource Monday, with the hopes of making interactions between law enforcement and the community safer. The tool, known as Logan's List helps first responders identify people who have special needs or mental health conditions and respond accordingly.

The Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications Community Relations Supervisor Desmond Harris said knowing that information could save time, and sometimes, even lives.

"We are able to let them know, 'Hey, this person may get violent, they don’t like people in uniform, they may be sensitive to light or sirens.' So we want to make sure we let our officers know that information," Harris explained.

The act, which created Logan’s List, was signed into law in 2021 by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia counties have begun implementing the list ever since.

"Seeing the news, all the time, where there’s a special needs person or somebody who is struggling with a mental health condition and maybe they don’t need an officer but a different type of response," he added.

Harris said that in just one day, they’ve already had several people sign up for it.

“I think it helps with them being able to respond appropriately to the situations, sometimes we may not need an officer to respond, sometimes you may not need an ambulance or a fire truck to respond, so we’re able to dispatch and they can decide who needs to respond," he said.