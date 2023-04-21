Nearly 60 residents displaced, apartment building decimated in Cobb County fire

It happened at the Lake Crossing Apartment Homes at 1325 Riverside Parkway near Austell.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 60 residents were displaced an an entire apartment building was decimated early Friday morning by a fire in Cobb County.

It happened at the Lake Crossing Apartment Homes at 1325 Riverside Parkway near Austell. Cobb Fire said the building contained 20 units, many of which were destroyed and all of which were damaged.

There were fortunately no injuries, according to fire officials. The 58 residents of the building were all accounted for.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Cobb Fire said investigators would arrive on scene once daylight arrived.

When crews arrived they encountered fire on a first floor unit that was spreading up into attic space. Despite immediate efforts to fight the fire, conditions reached a point where they became too extreme and it became what was described as a more defensive operation.