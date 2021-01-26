50 people displaced in Cobb apartment fire, no injuries reported

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An apartment fire in Cobb County early Tuesday morning displaced 50 people, but fortunately no injuries were reported.
The Marietta Fire Department said they received several calls around 6:45 a.m. to the fire, which was at The Park on Windy Hill Apartments on Windy Hill Rd. SE.
According to the department, the fire involved 24 units.
When firefighters arrived they found flames "through the roof" a county spokesperson said, and the fire department said they "quickly began evacuations of the building while fire suppression operations began."