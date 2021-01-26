50 people displaced in Cobb apartment fire, no injuries reported

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An apartment fire in Cobb County early Tuesday morning displaced 50 people, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

The Marietta Fire Department said they received several calls around 6:45 a.m. to the fire, which was at The Park on Windy Hill Apartments on Windy Hill Rd. SE.

According to the department, the fire involved 24 units.