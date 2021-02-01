35 people safe, two turtles rescued from Cobb County apartment fire

Several people and pets were able to escape through a second floor window, however, two turtles needed a little extra help.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Roughly 35 people are being helped by local agencies after a Cobb County apartment fire on Friday afternoon, but at least two pets are alive because of the swift actions of firefighters.

Cobb Fire spokesperson Nicholas Danz reports that their firefighters and crews from Marietta rushed to the scene of Westminster Square Apartments at 2401 Windy Hill Road.

Fire officials said many occupants were able to escape on their own along with their dogs through a second-story window. But two pets of the slower variety, turtles, needed a little help.

One firefighter, identified only by his last name, Giddings, was able to assist in getting the two out safely. Several people were ultimately checked for smoke inhalation at the scene and didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

The American Red Cross said that, due to the damage to the 16-unit apartment building, it was helping several people with their basic needs during what have been some of the coldest days of the season so far.