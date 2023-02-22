Cobb County bus driver arrested, accused of breaking into 10-year-old's home

The girl's mother told investigators that the bus driver visited the home three times before the break-in.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County bus driver was arrested after he broke into a 10-year-old girl’s home Monday, according to an arrest warrant.

The child's mother told investigators that the man walked into the home back on Feb. 20, closed the door behind him and asked her where the girl was.

The man claimed he was the child's bus driver and that he wanted to "check on her." After the mother began questioning him, he left the home, the warrant said.

The mother believed he was there to harm the girl, and had visited the home three times before the break-in, according to the warrant.

Investigators were also told that the bus driver was asking neighbors where the girl lived. A district spokesperson for Cobb County schools released a statement following the alleged break-in, saying that they were aware of the allegation and it's under investigation.

"All District policy, and the law, will be strictly applied and we cannot comment further at this time," the statement read.