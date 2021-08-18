Cobb County offering bonus for current, new bus drivers

You can still apply to become a driver or monitor and be eligible for the bonus.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — School bus drivers in Cobb County will see a little extra cash just in time for Christmas.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced this week that all bus drivers and monitors will get a $1,200 retention bonus in their December paycheck.

And if you want to get in on the bonus, it's not too late. The district is currently hiring school bus drivers and monitors. To be eligible for the bonus, you must be employed by Sept. 24.

"Superintendent Ragsdale talks a lot about our Team. Our bus drivers and monitors are the first Team member many of our students and parents see every day. We want to do everything we can to hire the best and keep the best,” said Chief Operations Officer Marc Smith.

Districts across the metro have been scrambling since school started to fill vacancies for bus drivers.

At least two other districts are offering bonuses. Clayton County Schools said they are offering incentives up to $2,000 per driver, while Atlanta Public Schools is offering a $1,000 bonus to qualifying applicants.