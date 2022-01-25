Former Cobb County Chairman passes away

He suffered two strokes last week, officials said.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is mourning the loss of former Chairman Mike Boyce Tuesday evening.

According to a release from Cobb County Government, Boyce passed away at the age of 72 after suffering two strokes last week.

Cobb County tweeted last week that Boyce had been recovering from surgery at a hospital in Indiana.

Boyce served four years as a Chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

"Boyce garnered a reputation as a true public servant, putting the needs of those he served above anything else," the county wrote in a release.

Cobb County added that Boyce was a retired Marine Colonel, who often leaned on his experience in the military for his leadership style.

"Those who worked for him knew he had a soft heart for the county’s employees and often preached he needed to 'take care of his troops,'" according to a release.

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she's devastated by Boyce's passing. She worked with Boyce during his tenure on the board.

"He loved the county and our country and dedicated himself to making Cobb a better and more inclusive place for everyone. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this very difficult time," Chairwoman Cupid said.

When the pandemic hit, Boyce worked to reopen Cobb County's parks. He also held multiple town halls and met with people face-to-face to talk about tough issues when they arose.

"Even when faced with stiff opposition, he would always acknowledge the rights of Cobb residents to question their leaders," Cobb County wrote in a release.

Cobb County said when Boyce lost the chairman's position last year, he said he would help Chairwoman Cupid in any way he could.

“On behalf of the leadership team, we are grateful for his leadership and he’ll be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorri said.