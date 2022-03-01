Cobb County chief judge pauses jury trials following spike in COVID-19

Trials will be paused for three weeks.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County's chief judge has issued a halt on jury trials following the county's rise in COVID-19 cases. The trials will resume in three weeks time.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert D. Leonard issued the order on Monday, offering a statement in a news release. The order ends Feb. 4.

"I will continue to consult with our stakeholders and the department of public health and re-evaluate things in the weeks ahead." Judge Leonard said. "I will continue to strive to take a measured approach and may extend this pause in jury operations or resume it as appropriate."

Georgia has been seeing record breaking COVID-19 numbers, with 24,420 new COVID cases reported on Dec. 30 alone. The previous record of 19,124 cases was set the day before.