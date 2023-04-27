Cobb County crews rescue puppy from storm drain near elementary school

The trapped puppy was discovered by teachers at Birney elementary school in Marietta.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services saved a puppy Wednesday afternoon after he got trapped in a drain.

The dog was discovered by teachers at Birney Elementary School in Marietta, the department's Facebook post said.

The teachers told fire rescue that they heard “an animal whimpering nearby” and found the scared pup.

Cobb County crews were able to get the puppy out of the storm drain. He was later fed and given a bath, the post said.