Sheriff: Cobb County deputy arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, other charges

Peter Bilardello has been booked in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. His bond is set at $100,000.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday night on sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child abuse material charges.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Peter Bilardello was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department on these charges.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Bilardello was immediately placed on administrative leave. The sheriff's office also said they confiscated his badge, ID and county-issued weapons.

A criminal investigation is being led by the Cobb County Police Department. The Cobb County Sheriff's Internal Affairs Division is also conducting its own investigation.

Bilardello has been booked in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. His bond is set at $100,000.