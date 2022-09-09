'We owe them a great debt of gratitude' | Gov. Kemp on Cobb deputy killings

Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens described the deputies as young husbands who had both served more than five years in the sheriff's office.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday morning he and his family were "deeply saddened" to learn of the deaths of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies who were shot and killed in an ambush the previous night.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, they had gone to a home to serve a warrant after an individual failed to appear for a court hearing on a theft charge.

They rang the doorbell and, when no one answered, they began to return to their patrol vehicle. At that moment, a car pulled up to the home and fired on them.

An hourslong standoff at the home then ensued, with two suspects barricaded inside, before they were both eventually taken into custody.

Those suspects have not been identified yet, either.

In a tweet, Gov. Kemp said, "Men & women like (the deputies) bravely serve our communities every day, & we owe them a great debt of gratitude."

The governor asked for Georgians to join him and his family in praying for the deputies and their loved ones.

The incident has left the broader law enforcement community in mourning and the neighborhoods around where it happened near Marietta shaken. Sheriff Owens said his force was "heartbroken."

"Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County," Owens said. "It's a night of heartache for two families, two wives who have lost amazing husbands."

He added: "When one agency loses someone, we all lose someone. When this tragedy hurts our community, it hurts their community as well."