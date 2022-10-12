Cobb County offers election preparation update

Absentee ballots are going out and poll workers are getting trained.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Absentee ballots are on the way to Cobb County voters who requested them, election officials announced Wednesday.

County election officials posted an update to social media in an effort to create more transparency about the process as voters prepare for the midterm elections.

People who have asked for absentee ballots should soon be getting them in the mail soon. Election officials said new ballot machines are "pumping them out," adding the documents went out when laws allowed.

The classrooms are full for election training, as new workers have joined to help with Election Day. The county shared video of people learning how to be poll workers and what to expect during early voting and Election Day.

Advance voting starts on Oct. 17 at 13 locations across Cobb County. Election workers are also reminding residents that Cobb County's elections headquarters has moved to 995 Roswell Street.

