2 construction workers hurt in 'explosion flash' at Cobb hotel under construction

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two construction workers were hurt after an "explosion flash" in Cobb County Friday, authorities said.

Cobb County firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Corporate Plaza SE at the Candlewood Suites, a hotel that is still under construction near Truist Park.

According to Ramses Rivas of Cobb Fire, the explosion happened on a water heater inside the fifth floor utility room. A small fire broke out, but was contained to that room.

RIGHT NOW: Fire crews on scene in Cobb County responding to what officials call an explosion flash. It happened on the fifth floor of this hotel still under construction. Two construction workers were injured and taken to the hospital with moderate to severe burns @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/bh9TAiG5Cp — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) November 11, 2022

The two construction workers who were injured sustained moderate to severe burns, Rivas said. One was taken to a hospital in Cobb and the other was sent to Grady.

About 25 crews responded to the scene. Atlanta Gas Light released a statement about the situation:

"Atlanta Gas Light’s top priority is the safety of our customers and the communities we serve. The company is onsite assisting with first responders."

