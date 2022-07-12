1 person shot at Cobb County Walmart; Cobb PD says no active shooter

It happened at the Walmart at 2795 Chastain Meadows near the Town Center development.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police on Wednesday reported a shooting at a Walmart near the Town Center area, saying there were "several injuries" at the scene but that it was not an active shooter situation.

In a brief press conference, the department said one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital in a private car after what they described as a shooting that broke out between two separate groups outside of the Walmart store near the auto center.

Police said "several involved persons were detained" on scene.

"There was two groups that knew each other, they had an altercation," police said, describing what led to the shooting.

It was unclear if there were any injuries in the rush to flee the Walmart by customers inside. Police said the incident was initially reported as an active shooter.

Posted by Cobb County Police Department on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

"Cobb County Police on the scene of a shooting at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. Several injuries. Not an active shooter. No current threat to the public. PIO on scene at 2475 to speak to media," Cobb Police tweeted.

Walmart was temporarily closed as officers investigated. Police said the store would reopen later Wednesday afternoon.