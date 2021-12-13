Cobb County patrol vehicle involved in crash

A patrol car was towed away from the scene.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County patrol vehicle was towed away after a crash early Monday morning.

Video shows two vehicles removed from an area along Rutledge Road by Highway 41 near Kennesaw, Georgia. One vehicle was a Cobb County police SUV, the other was a blue four-door sedan. Both had front-end damage.

"We did have an officer-involved motor vehicle collision," a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department said. They said it was a minor crash.