Cobb County high school students transform to firefighters-in-training

Osborne High School is piloting the program with the hopes to expand the program to other parts of Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. — A new partnership with Cobb Fire and Osborne High School is giving students a detour from sitting at the desk every day to explore a potential career in firefighting.

Juan Cid, a junior at Osborne, is one of 14 students who joins classmates and firefighters at the Cobb County Fire Department Training Center.

"It really doesn't feel like a class. It's an awesome opportunity," Cid explained. "It's the definition of hands-on."

From the moment students step off the school bus, instructors with the Firefighting pathway program focus on training and honing students' skills. Students race to meet the county's requirements for time it takes to gear up; they navigate mazes with oxygen tanks strapped to their backs; they also learn EMT training, including how to apply a tourniquet and administer CPR.

The two-year program also comes as departments across the country deal with staffing shortages and effort new ways to recruit in the community.

"Right now we currently have 61 vacancies in our department," Jessica Cochran, engineer with Cobb Fire's training division explained. "Originally, the program was designed to pull from and pour into the community from our youth, but the turnout we've received helps with building another hiring pool separate from what the community already pulls from."

Recruits with Cobb Fire have starting salaries at $50,377. Four of the senior students in the Firefighter pathways program are already going through the hiring process, officials shared.

"I wish this was in place when I was going through high school," Cochran added.

While some students join the program with a passion for the field, others welcome the chance to push their limits and try something new.

"I couldn't run a lap. I could not do pushups," Markeyla Brown, a junior, said. "Everything I'm doing now I could not do beforehand."

Naila Johnson, a sophomore, experienced a fire at her home in 2017 and said participating in the class has further reinforced her views on public safety.

"I learned I'm stronger than I think," she told 11Alive.

Instructors also have witnessed the transformation of students and how the program has lead to a new outlook on what it means to serve the community.