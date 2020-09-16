After inmate deaths at Cobb County jail, district attorney requests independent investigation

Among those is the death of Kevil Wingo, who died in custody while begging for medical help. He never got it, and he died alone.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — After calls for a criminal investigation into how a Cobb County inmate died in custody after spending hours begging for medical help, it appears they may be answered.

On Wednesday, Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes said in a statement that she has asked the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia to conduct an independent investigation into the deaths of inmates at the Cobb County Detention Center.

For nearly two years, 11Alive has reported about other deaths at Cobb County’s Detention Center and the public’s outrage that followed. Since June 2018, at least seven other men and women have died while in custody at the jail.

Among those deaths is that of Kevil Wingo.

An 11Alive Reveal investigation uncovered video of Wingo, who was detained by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession. In the video, Wingo is repeatedly heard by staff screaming that he could not breathe, while deputies and medical personnel watched him slowly die. It happened in September 2019, but details of his death were concealed for nine months until the sheriff’s office concluded its internal affairs investigation this past June.

The internal investigation report by the department says no staff member committed a crime or violated any jail policy. The report did not recommend disciplinary action taken on any employee. But Wingo's family contends what happened is a crime.

Now, there may be a renewed investigation into the case, with the new actions by the district attorney's office.

According to the DA's office, on Aug. 18, 2020, the attorney representing the family of Kevil Wingo, Timothy Gardner, asked that an independent investigation be conducted into Wingo’s death at the Cobb Adult Detention Center.

"The files that Mr. Gardner obtained through open records requests to the Cobb Sheriff’s Office were submitted to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office, media, and other organizations. Those materials should be a part of an independent investigation into Mr. Wingo’s death and other inmate deaths at the jail," DA Holmes said.

In addition to requesting the investigation, Holmes asked that the Attorney General designate another attorney to coordinate the investigation into the recent deaths of inmates at the Cobb County Detention Center.