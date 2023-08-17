Cobb County School Board votes to fire fifth-grade teacher over book

Katherine Rinderle's controversy is over "My Shadow Is Purple," a book she read to her gifted students.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County teacher was terminated Thursday night after a months-long saga about whether she was purposely defying district policies and breaking Georgia's Divisive Concepts Law by reading a book to her class.

Due West Elementary fifth-grade teacher Katherine Rinderle's controversy is over "My Shadow Is Purple," which discusses gender identity. Her lesson was challenged by concerned parents, which triggered the state law that places restrictions on how grade school teachers can discuss race and other topics in the classroom.

Cobb County School Board members narrowly voted four to three to accept the superintendent's recommendation to terminate Rinderle. Becky Sayler, Leroy Tre' Hutchins, and Nichelle Davis were against her firing.

During the meeting, Sayler tried to table the vote to allow board members more time to discuss the superintendent's recommendation and the district's findings, which ultimately determined she used poor judgment and rejected her termination. This was struck down by the same members who chose to accept the superintendent's decision: David Chastain, David Banks, Brad Wheeler and Randy Scamihorn.

Craig Goodmark, the teacher's attorney, said to his understanding this means that Rinderle's firing is effective immediately. She had been on paid leave until the school board made its decision.

Goodmark said he and the Cobb County Association of Educators will explore options to appeal. He added that this does not impact Rinderle's teaching certificate.

As for Rinderle, she declined to comment and left the school board meeting embracing supporters.

What lead to this fifth-grade Cobb County teacher's firing

In early June, the superintendent sent Rinderle a charge letter that recommended her employment contract be terminated on the grounds of:

Insubordination

Willful Neglect of Duties

Other Good and Sufficient Cause

It was amended twice with the final charge letter dated July 18. After several hearings, a group tasked with hearing the case on behalf of the district found that Rinderle's actions were not grounds for termination.

However, the Tribunal agreed that Rinderle's actions violated the following school district policies and administrative rules:

Instructional Resources Selection and Acquisitions

Controversial Issues

Code of Ethics, Standard 9: Professional Conduct

Ultimately, the Tribunal felt she demonstrated a lack of judgment. Agreeing that she is coachable and that she was not insubordinate, the Tribunal didn't find her actions to be fireable offenses.

Documents obtained by 11Alive show that Rinderle was previously warned about her selection of supplemental materials after she read a children's book written by Stacey Abrams to her class, in which she also tagged Abrams in an Instagram post regarding their activities. Abrams had recently announced her second bid for governor at that time. This made parents concerned about political bias in Rinderle's class.

One parent went as far as to have their child removed from her class.