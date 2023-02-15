Man arrested in Mableton arson case, officials say

MABLETON, Ga. — One person was arrested for arson after a fire broke out Tuesday at a Mableton business, according to a news release from Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.
Just before 10 a.m., Cobb County Firefighters and police were called to a commercial fire off Old Powder Springs Road.
Officials determined that someone set the fire intentionally and were able to get an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old man.
The man was taken into custody and later charged with arson first degree, which is a felony, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information about the fire is asked to call 770-499-3869.
