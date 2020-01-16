POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Cobb Police are among the many law enforcement officers at an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

The incident took place off Chasebrook Drive in Powder Springs.

SWAT officials from Cobb County are also on scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to respond. Agents are headed to the scene, they said. This is the fourth officer-involved shooting they have been called to so far in 2020.

11Alive SkyTracker showed three vehicles and a police cruiser involved in a wreck along a residential street. No details regarding the circumstances of the wreck were released as of yet.

There is also no word on the condition of the officers involved or a suspect.

11Alive News has a reporter gathering information on the scene and will update this story as we get new developments.

MORE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

GBI identifies man shot, killed by officer in Lawrenceville Wendy's confrontation

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history