Person shot and killed by Cobb County Police in Marietta, GBI investigation underway

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are currently investigating a shooting involving one of their officers in Marietta, the department said in a social media post Saturday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of Austell Road and Milford Church Road, according to police.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting. Details remain limited at this time.

11Alive has a crew at the scene at a location along Michael Drive SW and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

