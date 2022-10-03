Driver arrested after crashing into 2 Cobb County police vehicles, sending 2 officers to hospital: Authorities

At last check, Officer Marsicek was stable.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County police officer is recovering after he was pinned between an SUV and a guardrail while working a traffic stop on Interstate 75, according to the department.

Authorities said Officer Gary Marsicek was arresting a driver on I-75 North near Barrett Parkway just after midnight Sunday with another Cobb County Police Department officer.

"Both of their marked patrol vehicles were illuminated with flashing blue lights, with one in the right shoulder and the other in the far right lane," the department explained.

Marsicek was making sure the driver was secured in the back seat of one of the patrol vehicles when a 2021 Honda Accord struck a police vehicle and then kept driving, striking the second, officers said. Marsicek was pinned between the second vehicle and a guardrail because of the crash.

He was taken to Kennestone Hospital seriously hurt. At last check, according to police, Marsicek is stable. The other police officer was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released after receiving medical treatment.

Police said the driver of the Honda Accord was identified shortly after the crash. The 41-year-old from Woodstock was not hurt in the wreck and was arrested.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is advised to contact the Cobb County Police STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.