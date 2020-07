Neither the GBI nor the Cobb County Police Department have released details on the shooting.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County on Monday night.

A note on the GBI Twitter account posted early Tuesday said that a press release would be issued by its public affairs office.