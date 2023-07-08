Cobb County residents urged to avoid Sewell Mill Creek following sewer line failure

Cobb County Water System issued the notice on Saturday, July 7, regarding a sewer line structural failure near 1211 Pimlico Court.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Following a sewer line leak in Cobb County creek, the water systems department asks citizens to avoid the area.

Cobb County Water System issued the notice on Saturday, July 7, regarding a sewer line structural failure near 1211 Pimlico Court. The incident led to an overflow into Sewell Mill Creek, located upstream of East Cobb Park. The department said it estimates approximately 152,750 gallons of sewage entered the creek.

Cobb County, Water System crews responded to the situation, implementing a bypass pump to alleviate the overflow while essential repairs were carried out. The leak was successfully stopped around 12:45 a.m. on July 8, according to the department.

To ensure compliance and adherence to established protocols, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified. Cobb County Water System employees are actively following EPD guidelines for managing such events, the department said. As part of the response efforts, ongoing monitoring of Sewell Mill Creek bacteria levels is underway.

Residents are strongly advised to avoid any contact with Sewell Mill Creek at East Cobb Park and areas situated southward until comprehensive testing results are obtained. This precautionary measure aims to prioritize public safety and prevent potential exposure to any potential health risks associated with sewage overflow.