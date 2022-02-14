Authorities investigate school bus crash in Cobb County

An ambulance was called to the scene.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a school bus crash that occured in Cobb County Monday afternoon.

Cobb County DOT sent an alert on social media Monday regarding the incident. On social media, county leaders said several lanes would be blocked by Atlanta Road and Cooper Lake Drive as crews investigated the crash.

Cobb County DOT posted a photo on Twitter, showing a white pick-up truck had front-end damage and a firetruck was on scene.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the incident later Monday afternoon, showing a Cobb County school bus stalled and another nearby with Cobb County Police parked at the scene.

The back emergency door of one school bus was open, video shows. Images also show two vehicles were stopped in front of the school bus and an ambulance in the area.

Aerial video showed one of the school buses had damage to the back left tire area. Children were also seen walking off the bus.

As of 4 p.m., Cobb County DOT posted that police were blocking northbound lanes in the area.

Police said they responded to a crash report and said there were no serious injuries.