COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County School District released a statement regarding the death of one of their students on Monday.

17-year-old Kayleigh S. Neste, of Kennesaw, died after a collision on Sunday evening, police said.

She was traveling west on Jamerson Road toward Neville Way when she suddenly lost control, crossed into the eastbound lane, and collided with another car, according to a press release.

Neste's car caught fire after impact, police said. A man was able to get Neste out of her car before it became fully engulfed in flames.

RELATED: Teen dies after being pulled from fiery crash in Cobb County

The Cobb County School District released a statement regarding Neste's death.

"We recently learned of the passing of one of our students. Counselors, administrators, and Prevention/Intervention staff are on-site to provide support and care for our students and staff during this difficult time," a district spokesperson told 11Alive.

The 16-year-old driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

RELATED: Report: 'Explosive' crash leads to injuries near Kell High School