Cobb County schools resume in-person classes

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Schools have resumed classes after winter break.

The school has issued a best safety practices guide for parents, teachers, and students as they continue to navigate the school year during the pandemic.

"The number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community continues to rise and we are taking every possible step, including using remote learning days, to keep community spread from becoming school spread," the school announced in a previous news release.

The school district reports the additional remote learning days will give officials the time they need to contact trace existing cases.

"This was not an easy decision and we understand that this may be a difficulty for some of our families," the district said.