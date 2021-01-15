Cobb County Schools will resume virtual learning next week

All students, in all grades, would transition to remote learning beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students and staff at Cobb County Schools are returning to virtual learning next week, officials announced on Friday morning.

Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced that all students, in all grades, would transition to remote learning for the week of Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22.

“The District remains committed to offering face-to-face and remote learning options for all families, and face-to-face and remote classrooms will resume on Monday, January 25,” the school system stated in a release.

The school noted the decision comes as a result of daily consultation with local and state public health officials regarding the high numbers of staff and students recently informed to quarantine as a result of the pandemic.

A spike in COVID-19 cases has been noted across the state in recent weeks.

“This break will provide our families and staff an opportunity to quarantine and work together to fight COVID-19 from our homes by limiting large gatherings, enforcing social distancing, wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible, and regularly washing our hands. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health guidelines, it is crucial that students and staff who display COVID-19 symptoms quarantine and do not report to school or work,” a statement from the school continued.

In recent remarks made by Dr. Janet Memark, Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health, parents are being encouraged to consider remote learning, if possible, while commending the school district for continuing to offer face-to-face classrooms for those who need that option.

Following our observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 18, school staff will shift to remote learning for all students for the remainder of the week to help limit virus spread.

“The separation period will allow our staff and students to return on January 25 after a time of quarantine, better prepared to teach and learn in face-to-face and remote classrooms to honor the instructional delivery models our families have chosen,” school officials announced.

Cobb Schools will offer food and nutrition services to students in need through meal kit pickups. Further details on meal kit options for students can be found here.

After-school programs (ASP) will not be offered during this week but will resume when students return to a face-to-face classroom setting.