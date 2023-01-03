Cobb County senior center reopens following freeze, 2 facilites still closed

Cobb County officials said the West Cobb Senior Center will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 4.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story.

Cobb County crews are working to repair three community centers that were damaged during the arctic blast last week, they said. Frozen pipes and sprinklers burst in the buildings, which caused flooding and water damage.

Cobb County officials said the West Cobb Senior Center will reopen Wednesday, Jan.4 while the two other buildings will remain closed for repairs. The C. Freeman Poole Senior Center and the Vinings Library Branch will “remain closed until further notice,” according to a Facebook post from the Cobb County Government.