Cobb County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of beloved K-9

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its four-legged officers at the age of seven, just months before he was set to retire from service.

On a Facebook post from Aug. 11, officials announced that K-9 Athos had died from complications of cancer.

Athos was the first German Shepherd to join the sheriff's office, according to the Facebook post. He was trained in the tracking of lost or missing persons and article searches.

“We built our bond on trust and a deep emotional connection,” said Deputy Lucas-Dykstra, Athos' handler and partner. "Athos was more than my partner, he was my best friend and my family. He was the nose and eyes that I didn’t have. He had an incredible sense of smell that was used several times to help find people."

The sheriff's office described the special kind of relationship that forms between the K-9 and handler, noting the dogs often grow to be part of the family.

Athos was apparently credited with locating several people and articles of evidence. The sheriff's office recalled one instance in which he located a missing 10-year-old autistic boy who ran away from home and a 15-year-old who had made threats of suicide.

The Sheriff's Office posted the following statement about Athos, who they called a "beloved deputy" of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office:

He touched many people’s lives through his work and attendance at community events. It was an honor to have K-9 Athos serve with us here at Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and he will be missed by us all.