It comes in response to pressure after a series of 11Alive Reveal investigations in 2020 uncovered the death of Kevil Wingo.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff's Office will no longer investigate jail deaths on its own, it said early Tuesday morning, following pressure increased pressure after a series of 11Alive Reveal investigations in 2020 shed light on the death of Kevil Wingo.

Georgia lawmakers have been weighing changes to the laws that currently allow sheriff's offices to investigate the deaths that occur at the jails they administer. In effect, they're allowed to investigate themselves.

Wingo, a father of three, died at the Cobb County Jail in 2019 after his cries of anguish and visible signs of distress were systematically ignored or brushed aside by deputies and medical personnel.

Details of his death were concealed for nine months, and then last summer an internal affairs investigation cleared jail staff, saying there was no crime committed or policy violated.

The report did not recommend disciplinary action taken on any employee.

11Alive's Reveal then obtained the videos which showed the serial lack of attention and the numerous policy violations that allowed Wingo's situation to deteriorate.

Under new Sheriff Craig Owens, who was elected over incumbent Neil Warren in November, the Cobb Sheriff's Office "will no longer investigate detainee deaths" they tweeted.

"Rather, our office will request the @GBI_GA do so to ensure an impartial investigation," the sheriff's office wrote.

Under the direction of @CraigForCobb, the CCSO will no longer investigate detainee deaths. Rather, our office will request the @GBI_GA do so to ensure an impartial investigation. #gapol https://t.co/gKvtiUQIrR — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) January 26, 2021

Owens had signaled to 11Alive Reveal investigator Andy Pierrotti last week that his office would take this step.

"I support it because I think it's the right thing to do. I think we should be transparent. All sheriff's office should be that way. " he said. "And I'm not saying all sheriffs are not, let me make sure you understand that. But, from my perspective, I think we should have outside independent come in so no one thinks we're doing anything wrong."

Just yesterday, Georgia lawmakers met to discuss possible reforms to prevent people from dying inside county jails while awaiting their day in court.

Members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus hosted the virtual town hall organized by Rep. David Wilkerson. He wants the legislature to mandate all jail deaths be investigated by an outside agency.