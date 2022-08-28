Crews put out roof fire at Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building, deputies say

Sheriff's deputies evacuated the building, Magistrate Court, and Juvenile Court when the smoke alarms went off.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta firefighters extinguished a roof fire at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building on the Square, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said the fire broke out Sunday, but it's unclear at this time what ignited the flames. A total roof replacement of the building was already underway, they said.

Sheriff's deputies evacuated the building, Magistrate Court, and Juvenile Court when the smoke alarms went off.

"Sheriff Owens is grateful to the Marietta Fire Department for their hard work, the Cobb County Fire Department for being on standby, and the Sheriff’s Office staff who sprang into action to keep everyone safe," the statement from the sheriff's office said. "The building is now back open and business will resume as usual."