Cobb County teacher accused of having sex with student

Warrants indicate the incident allegedly happened inside the teacher's office at the school.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Cobb County teacher is now in jail after being accused of having sex with a student.

According to a warrant obtained by 11Allive, the incident happened at Osborne High School in Marietta. Between Oct. 4 and Oct. 25, the teacher allegedly had sex with the student inside his office.

The teacher is now facing a sexual assault charge. Booking records indicate he was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Cobb County Jail.

Osborne High School Principal Joshua Morreale addressed the situation in a statement posted to the school's website, saying the school is aware of the accusations, "cooperating fully" with Cobb County Police, and is also conducing an internal investigation.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students continues to be the most important thing to me as your principal," Morreale wrote.

Morreale said they have no reason to believe the allegations threaten any other Osborne students.

The teacher is reportedly not allowed on campus as the investigation is underway.

Here is the full statement from Morreale:

Dear Osborne families,

I have concerning but important news to share with you. Recently, the school learned of allegations of misconduct involving a current Osborne teacher and a current student. Cobb County police officers have investigated, visited campus, and arrested the teacher. An official warrant has been filed and we do not have any further details about the situation.

The safety and wellbeing of our students continues to be the most important thing to me as your principal. We are cooperating fully with the Cobb County police, are conducting a thorough internal investigation, and have no reason to believe these allegations threaten any other Osborne students. Effective immediately, the teacher will not be allowed on campus as the investigation continues.