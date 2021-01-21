'Our hearts are broken' | Cobb County teacher dies, Kemp Elementary principal confirms

"Mrs. Johnson was a vital part of our academic community and has served our students with all of her heart," a release stated.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County elementary school is mourning the death of one of its beloved teachers, Thursday.

According to a release from Kemp Elementary school administrators, Dana Johnson died.

"Mrs. Johnson was a vital part of our academic community and has served our students with all of her heart," the release stated.

The letter did not state Johnson's cause of death. However, the letter urged everyone to "make every effort to be as safe and healthy as we can."

Principal Billy Pritz said that the school is sending its thoughts to Johnson's family and the school community at large.

At the close of the letter, Pritz said that it will share arrangements with the school's community as soon they become available.

Cobb County Schools resumed in-person classes after winter break.