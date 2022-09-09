Two Cobb County deputies killed in line of duty | What we know

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office were killed Thursday night in the line of duty, a shocking loss for the agency that Sheriff Craig Owens said left his force "heartbroken."
The incident has left the broader law enforcement community in mourning and the neighborhoods around where it happened near Marietta shaken.
Here's everything we know so far about what happened:
Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty | The latest
- The deputies have not yet been named: Sheriff Owens said they had both been with the agency for more than five years, and were both young husbands.
- The suspects have also not been named: Two suspects are in custody after an hours-long standoff followed the shooting, as they were barricaded inside the home the deputies had originally come to.
- The deputies were ambushed: Sheriff Owens described an ambush style attack. The deputies had gone to the door and rang the doorbell of the home, but no one answered. They were then shot heading back to their patrol vehicle, evidently from a car pulling up to the home at that same time. It was unclear if both suspects were in the car that fired on the deputies, and then they both went into the home and barricaded themselves, or if one person was in the car and the other in the home at the moment events unfolded.
- Neighbors described a rapid-fire series of shots: The residents in the area who spoke to 11Alive's Hope Ford said it sounded "like fireworks" before dozens of law enforcement vehicles arrived on scene.
- They were trying to serve a warrant: According to the sheriff, the deputies were at the home to serve a warrant for a failure to appear for a court hearing for a "theft by deception" charge.
- It happened just outside Marietta: The scene unfolded at a home in the area of John Ward Road and Hampton Glen Drive, which is a little more than a mile to the southwest of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield and near Cheatham Hill Elementary School.
- It spurred a massive law enforcement response: At least 14 other agencies responded to the scene to assist the Cobb Sheriff's Office during the standoff.
- Law enforcement and state leaders have been responding: Sheriff Owens said Gov. Brian Kemp had called him personally to offer any state resources that could be used, and Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted that his office's thoughts and prayers were with the families and friends of the deputies. Numerous metro Atlanta agencies have sent their condolences to the Cobb Sheriff's Office.
- A police procession followed one of the ambulances from the scene: The somber moment happened as the ambulance, believed to be carrying one of the deputies, left the scene Thursday night.