Cobb County expected to authorize additional $105,000 to pay off World Series safety expenses

The county says an economic impact study will 'show a benefit many times the public safety costs of hosting the event.'

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is expected to soon authorize an additional $105,000 in funds to pay off security and other safety expenses that went over budget during the World Series.

The county said in a release this week that Board of Commissioners was expected to soon make the authorization to cover final expenses, mostly for "overtime associated with the larger-than-expected crowds, three World Series games, and the subsequent parade and celebration."

The original budget for World Series preparations was $350,000. 11Alive has previously reported the county was about $90,000 over budget, so it's not clear if they'll use all $105,000 of the funds if ultimately authorized.

The additional $105,000 on top of the original $350,000 would put the total outlay for the World Series run at $455,000.

Cobb says that an economic impact study on the World Series "is expected to show a benefit many times the public safety costs of hosting the event." It's not clear when that study will be publicly available.

County officials met with Braves executives this week, the release said, to discuss lessons learned from the World Series.

"The meeting exchanged information on a host of topics including crowd control, traffic management, communications infrastructure, and event logistics," the release said.