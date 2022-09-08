Family, friends to gather for funeral of Cobb County Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.

Deputy Ervin had been with the sheriff's office since 2012.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services will be held today for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr.

Deputy Ervin, 38, and Deputy Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday.

Deputy Ervin had been with the sheriff's office since 2012.

"Marshall was a family man. He loved his wife and his children endlessly. He was a very private man and a fierce protector," his family previously said in a statement.

Below you can find the details of Deputy Ervin's funeral arrangements:

DEPUTY MARSHALL SAMUAL ERVIN, JR.

May 21, 1984 - September 8, 2022

Thursday, September 15

Visitation: 12 - 2 p.m. | Service: 2 p.m.



West Ridge Church

3522 Hiram Acworth Highway

Dallas, GA 30157

A 21-gun salute and a presentation of flags will also take place prior to Deputy Ervin's procession.

The procession will leave West Ridge Church at approximately 4 p.m.

ATTN: Please see the processional map for Deputy Marshall Ervin’s funeral. The processional is slated to leave West Ridge Church, 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway, Dallas, GA 30157 at approx. 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The funeral starts at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/bdqg3gL7qi — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 14, 2022

On Wednesday, Deputy Koleski was laid to rest. You can watch a recap of the service and procession here.

