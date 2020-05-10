1 killed in fiery single-vehicle crash in Cobb

Cobb County Fire and Emergency services confirmed the fatality and said law enforcement officers are investigating the crash.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person died Monday after a fiery crash in Cobb County.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency services confirmed the fatality and said law enforcement officers are investigating the crash.

The fire department Tweeted around 1 p.m. that drivers should avoid Dallas Highway near Lost Mountain Park/Ward Farm Drive due to the accident.

The single-vehicle crash resulted in a fire that limited traffic to one lane of travel on the westbound side.

11Alive has contacted the police department to get more information about what happened. We will update this story as soon as more details become available.