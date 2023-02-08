Seven Cobb firefighters disciplined for improperly working together on state exam

The discipline included four demotions, from lieutenant to engineer, and three suspensions without pay for two engineers and a firefighter.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Seven Cobb County firefighters were disciplined following an internal affairs investigation that found they "improperly worked together" on the state certification exam.

The Cobb County government said in a release that the firefighters had "collaborated on answers in a proctored-exam situation."

“We are extremely disappointed by the poor judgment of these firefighters,” Fire Chief William Johnson said in a statement. “We launched an investigation as soon as we learned of the accusation. Those involved cooperated with us and realized they had made a huge mistake. The punishment is severe but should send a message that this department will not tolerate any breach of ethical behavior.”

According to the county's release, there will be a review into how future exams should be handled in Cobb County, after the firefighters had taken a course that would allow them to "become instructors on specific fire apparatus operations."

The chief said the firefighters had previously had "spotless records."

"The discipline rendered hopefully reinforced all the values that the department embraces. It is regrettable, but it shows we will handle these situations appropriately, knowing the department’s reputation is on the line," Johnson said.

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid added in a statement that she appreciated the immediate response after the discovery of the incident.

“I also appreciate that Fire and Emergency Services took decisive steps to discipline those involved and are taking steps to correct matters moving forward," Cupid said.