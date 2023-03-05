Firefighters save person trapped inside burning Kennesaw home

The person was treated for smoke inhalation right away, as well as being treated for cyanide poisoning.

KENNESAW, Ga. — One person was saved by Cobb County firefighters Saturday night after they were trapped inside their burning home in Kennesaw.

Just after 8:30 p.m., firefighters with Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the 100 block of Lakeside Drive and saw the house engulfed in flames, according to a post on social media.

Fire crews received a report of a person trapped inside the home and immediately saw massive flames coming from the garage. Firefighters found the person inside the home as they began extinguishing the fire.

The person was treated for smoke inhalation right away, as well as being treated for cyanide poisoning -- a common thing after someone is exposed to smoke in a house fire.

He was taken to the hospital where his current status is listed as stable, fire officials said.