Cobb leaders consider multi-billion dollar transit tax proposals

Transit tax proposals aimed at enhancing services and increasing ridership

MARIETTA, Ga. — As thousands of residents board Cobb Linc buses to get around the county, leaders are considering plans that could increase ridership.

County officials are evaluating two multi-billion dollar tax proposals that would address new bus routes.

Noah Menkara has been using the Rapid #10 bus for about two years. He agrees with the need for additional routes.

“Maybe there could be some other routes that run every day or Monday through Friday. I’m requesting a route to like 103 to Five Points from Marietta or Acworth,” said Menkara.

A plan leaders are considering would cost $4.5 billion and allow the county to make improvements over the next course of 10 years. The tax to fund the project would be in place for 30 years.

The tax proposal would address arterial transit, rapid buses and alternative routes that could span up to 108 miles.

Routes would connect residents from Marietta to midtown Atlanta. Residents could also travel to Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell.

Leaders are also contemplating a second option with a $3.4 billion tax. The second option would also be in place for 10 years spanning 53 miles and wouldn’t include rapid or arterial transit.

Commissioners are planning to hold several events to get public input on the proposals.

The first input session is planned for September 16.