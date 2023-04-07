Motorcycle crash shuts down Cobb Parkway; rider with 'life-threatening' injuries, police say

It is not yet known the number of cars involved or the extent of the injuries.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb Parkway is shut down after a motorcyclist wrecked, forcing the busy road to close.

The rider was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Marietta Police Department.

The accident happened just south of North Marietta Parkway, police said. The road is expected to be closed for at least the next hour, according to officials.

Police advised drivers to use alternate routes such as I-75 or the South/North Marietta Parkway corridor.