Cobb County Police to release video of capture of Midtown shooter today

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County announced Tuesday that they will release as-yet unseen footage from the capture of the suspect in the Midtown Atlanta shooting, which happened two weeks ago. The shooting left one woman dead, four other women injured and deeply rattled the metro area.

After suspect Deion Patterson opened fire inside a medical clinic, according to police, he took a white pick-up truck from a nearby gas station that was running and fled into Cobb County.

An hours-long manhunt eventually ended with Patterson's capture less than a mile north of Truist Park in Cobb County.

Patterson is now facing four counts of aggravated assault and is accused of murder.

Cobb County Police have scheduled a press conference for 4 p.m. Tuesday in which they said they will formally launch a camera registry program - after flock cameras captured the alleged carjacked vehicle and helped lead to Patterson's arrest. They also said they would also "provide previously-unreleased footage of the capture of the active shooter from May 3, 2023."

Law enforcement was tipped off about Patterson's location after a 911 call came in to the Real Time Crime Center, where an operator had a gut feeling that he believed the caller had found where Patterson was, Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said.

With this new guidance, an undercover police officer spotted Patterson and called in uniformed officers for backup where they surrounded Patterson and took him into custody without incident.

VanHoozer credited the improvement in technology and surveillance a major reason they were able to catch Patterson fairly quickly after he left the scene of the crime. He explained if you were to go back four years in time, law enforcement would likely still be searching for the alleged gunman.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum called it a "capable, competent and brave response" by law enforcement in an evening press conference.

New details from Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton revealed that Patterson was only on the 11th floor of the medical center for two minutes when he shot a total of five women, killing one.