COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County police officer and a suspect were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Cobb County.

Officers went to the area of Ellison Court near South Gordon around 11 p.m. to respond to a call about someone outside firing a handgun.

Sgt. Wayne Delk with Cobb County Police said when police arrived, there wasn't anyone outside.

"They actually went to the residence where the shot was fired from and a male in a residence actually answered with a handgun in his hand," Delk said.

At some point during the incident, both the suspect and the officer were shot.

“Our officer was shot in one of his arms," Delk said.

The suspect was shot in his torso. Both were taken to hospitals.

Delk said the case will be turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who handles their officer-involved shooting cases.

