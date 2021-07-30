185 violations found at Atlanta apartment complex during recent inspection

Some residents claim the living conditions at Royal Oaks Apartments are unbearable.

ATLANTA — Some residents at an Atlanta apartment complex said their frustration is rising as high as the trash piles around them. They claim the living conditions at Royal Oaks Apartments are unbearable.

The conditions are so bad, Code Enforcement and Public Works found 185 violations during a recent inspection.

“There’s trash everywhere it’s ridiculous,” said. Tianna Sease.

Sease said she moved there temporarily but had no idea the conditions would go from bad to worse.

“It’s extremely frustrating not to have a livable space, not only for yourself but for your children. There’s a ton of children in this complex and the playground is not safe for them to play on. The complex itself is not safe for anyone to be in,” Sease said.

She had enough of seeing toilets in the breezeway and sockets separated from the walls. She ultimately broke her lease and moved out.

After receiving so many complaints, the City of Atlanta Code Enforcement came to inspect. According to officials, they found 185 violations in various categories, including trash and debris, exterior structural damage, junk vehicles, damaged railings, interior structure damage and overgrowth.

An 11Alive crew stopped by the leasing office and called multiple listed phone numbers to get a response from the owner or property manager, but could not reach them.

“They should at least make it livable We understand there may be some problems here and there but nothing like what we’ve experienced,” said Sease.

However, Marvin Greer, Vice President of the Neighborhood Planning Unit, said the solution is not a simple one.

“The owner will never be able to solve the 185 violations," he said.

Greer said it could easily cost millions of dollars to make the repairs residents are concerned about.

“He can’t get enough rent in to satisfy all the maintenance issues on this complex.”

But at the rate of about $600 for a two bedroom apartment, Greer said he doesn't see that changing anytime soon unless the owner sells or significantly raises the rent.

“If you raise the rent then the people are who live there can’t afford to pay,” said Greer.

Usually the City of Atlanta gives property owners 14 to 28 days to get back up to code, but this particular case has been turned over to the solicitor’s office.